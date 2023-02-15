Texas Rangers open spring training in Arizona

article

The Texas Rangers are set to hold their first joint workout of the 2023 season in Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training by Wednesday.

The team lost 94 games last season but spent big on free agents like pitcher Jacob deGrom in the offseason.

Texas also hired three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy to manage.

He said he’s ready to compete in 2023.

"We're good and it’s a team that should expect to raise the bar and show a lot of improvement. Not just improvement but a team that, you know, can play with anybody. And we plan on contending. That's how we've got to feel. There’s a lot of good teams out there and we certainly think that we'll play with anybody if we play our game and do what we're supposed to do," he said.

Bochy is expected to address the players Wednesday.

The Rangers’ first spring training game is a week from Friday against Kansas City.

The regular season begins on March 30 when Texas hosts the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field.