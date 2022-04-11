Texas Rangers to host Colorado Rockies in 2022 home opener

article
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 10: Corey Seager #5, Brad Miller #13, Adolis Garcia #53 and Kole Calhoun #56 of the Texas Rangers celebrate the victory following a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Can
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers open their 50th regular season in Arlington today.
Fans will see new faces when the team takes the field including veteran sluggers Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.
There are still some tickets available for Monday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies.
Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and gates to the ballpark open at noon.
The first pitch will be thrown just after 3 p.m.
Texas Rangers celebrate 50th season
Texas Rangers fans will notice some nostalgia this season as the team celebrates its 50th season. Good Day's Shannon Murray talked to announcer Chuck Morgan about retro bobbleheads, giveaways and more.
North Texas 6th grader to throw out first pitch at Rangers home opener
The Texas Rangers will have a sixth grader throw out the first pitch at today's home opener in Arlington. Good Day's Shannon Murray finds out what makes Orion Jean the perfect candidate.
Check out these new Texas Rangers concession foods
Baseball fans may be skipping work today to watch the Rangers home opener against the Colorado Rockies. Good Day's Shannon Murray is at Globe Life Field in Arlington with a look at what's new at the concession stand including these brisket egg rolls.
Dot races return for 2022 Texas Rangers season
Rangers fans are excited to watch the first home game of the season at Globe Life Field. Good Day's Shannon Murray got the chance to be a part of everyone's favorite dot race. Can she win as the blue dot?
