Texas Rangers to host Colorado Rockies in 2022 home opener

The Texas Rangers open their 50th regular season in Arlington today.

Fans will see new faces when the team takes the field including veteran sluggers Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.

There are still some tickets available for Monday’s matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and gates to the ballpark open at noon.

The first pitch will be thrown just after 3 p.m.

