Texas Rangers unveil new food offered at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers have made changes to their ballpark menu to make sure Opening Day had a little more flavor.

The Rangers unveiled their new dishes Wednesday morning.

Those include: mac & cheese nachos, cornbread chili pie dog, and a chicken fried brisket sandwich.

"I think that my favorite thing on the menu has got to be our brisket egg rolls that we're rolling out," Rangers concession chef Derek Brewster said. "It's a barbecue brisket that we smoke in house, with napa cabbage, a bit of barbecue sauce with egg roll, deep fried. It's really good, really tasty, easy to eat in the stands."

The Rangers open the season on the road in Toronto on Friday.

Their home opener, with the new food menu, is Monday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies.

