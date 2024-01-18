Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers giving away replica World Series trophies, rings at games this season

By
Published 
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

Rangers fans celebrate franchise's first championship

Hundreds of thousands of Texas Rangers fans showed up in Arlington on Friday for a chance to celebrate their first championship in franchise history.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers want fans to celebrate their first-ever World Series championship with plenty of playoff-themed giveaways throughout the season.

After tantalizing fans by teasing cross-sport jerseys late last year, the team released its complete 2024 giveaway schedule.

The promotional schedule includes 8 bobbleheads, five replica jerseys from the 2023 postseason, replica World Series rings and even a chance to get your own tiny Commissioners Trophy.

(Courtesy: Texas Rangers)

You can see the full schedule here.

Texas Rangers 2024 Promotional Schedule

  • March 28: Magnetic 2024 schedule
  • April 8: Evan Carter ALCS Catch Bobblehead
  • April 10: World Series Replica Trophy
  • April 24: Corey Seager World Series MVP Bobblehead
  • April 30: Marcus Semien Sliver Slugger Bobblehead
  • May 1: Nathan Eovaldi Postseason Replica Jersey
  • May 14: Corey Seager Replica World Series Ring
  • May 17: Corey Seager Postseason Replica Jersey
  • May 19: Texas Rangers Yearbook
  • May 28: Adolis García ALCS MVP/Gold Glove Bobblehead
  • June 4: Marcus Semien Replica World Series Ring
  • June 5: Nathan Eovaldi Bobblehead
  • June 18: Corey Seager and Marcus Semien Silver Slugger Bat
  • June 19: Marcus Semien Postseason Replica Jersey
  • June 22: Mexican Heritage Night Cap
  • July 2: Nathaniel Lowe Gold Glove Bobblehead
  • July 3: Josh Jung Postseason Replica Jersey
  • July 23: Adolis García Replica World Series Ring
  • July 24: Jonah Heim Gold Glove Bobblehead
  • Aug. 15: Nathan Eovaldi Replica World Series Ring
  • Aug. 16: World Series Champions Short Sleeve Hoodie
  • Aug. 19: Adolis García Postseason Replica Jersey
  • Aug. 30: Corey Seager Silver Slugger Bobblehead
  • Sept. 21: Adolis García Cartwheel Bobblehead
  • Sept. 22: Mystery Replica World Series Ring (Seager, Semien, García, Eovaldi)