Texas Rangers giving away replica World Series trophies, rings at games this season

The Texas Rangers want fans to celebrate their first-ever World Series championship with plenty of playoff-themed giveaways throughout the season.

After tantalizing fans by teasing cross-sport jerseys late last year, the team released its complete 2024 giveaway schedule.

The promotional schedule includes 8 bobbleheads, five replica jerseys from the 2023 postseason, replica World Series rings and even a chance to get your own tiny Commissioners Trophy.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy: Texas Rangers)

You can see the full schedule here.

Texas Rangers 2024 Promotional Schedule