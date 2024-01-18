Texas Rangers giving away replica World Series trophies, rings at games this season
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers want fans to celebrate their first-ever World Series championship with plenty of playoff-themed giveaways throughout the season.
After tantalizing fans by teasing cross-sport jerseys late last year, the team released its complete 2024 giveaway schedule.
The promotional schedule includes 8 bobbleheads, five replica jerseys from the 2023 postseason, replica World Series rings and even a chance to get your own tiny Commissioners Trophy.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Courtesy: Texas Rangers)
You can see the full schedule here.
Texas Rangers 2024 Promotional Schedule
- March 28: Magnetic 2024 schedule
- April 8: Evan Carter ALCS Catch Bobblehead
- April 10: World Series Replica Trophy
- April 24: Corey Seager World Series MVP Bobblehead
- April 30: Marcus Semien Sliver Slugger Bobblehead
- May 1: Nathan Eovaldi Postseason Replica Jersey
- May 14: Corey Seager Replica World Series Ring
- May 17: Corey Seager Postseason Replica Jersey
- May 19: Texas Rangers Yearbook
- May 28: Adolis García ALCS MVP/Gold Glove Bobblehead
- June 4: Marcus Semien Replica World Series Ring
- June 5: Nathan Eovaldi Bobblehead
- June 18: Corey Seager and Marcus Semien Silver Slugger Bat
- June 19: Marcus Semien Postseason Replica Jersey
- June 22: Mexican Heritage Night Cap
- July 2: Nathaniel Lowe Gold Glove Bobblehead
- July 3: Josh Jung Postseason Replica Jersey
- July 23: Adolis García Replica World Series Ring
- July 24: Jonah Heim Gold Glove Bobblehead
- Aug. 15: Nathan Eovaldi Replica World Series Ring
- Aug. 16: World Series Champions Short Sleeve Hoodie
- Aug. 19: Adolis García Postseason Replica Jersey
- Aug. 30: Corey Seager Silver Slugger Bobblehead
- Sept. 21: Adolis García Cartwheel Bobblehead
- Sept. 22: Mystery Replica World Series Ring (Seager, Semien, García, Eovaldi)