Texas Rangers theme nights include Cowboys, Stars, Mavericks crossover jerseys

The Texas Rangers have announced their theme nights for 2024 and the list includes some pretty interesting giveaways.

True Brvnd Hat - Wednesday, April 24 vs. Seattle Mariners

It's hard to go anywhere without seeing True Brvnd Hats on the streets of North Texas. The Rangers are getting their very own version and a limited number will be given away.

Whataburger - Tuesday, April 30 vs. Washington Nationals

What is more Texan than Whataburger and the Rangers? The Whataburger theme night returns to Globe Life Field. The special orange hat will be given to those who buy a Theme Night ticket.

Josh Jung Junglecat Bobblehead - Monday, May 13 vs. Cleveland Guardians

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 18: Josh Jung #6 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a two run home run against Cristian Javier #53 of the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Globe L Expand

Rangers third baseman Josh Jung took the MLB by storm during his rookie season. Now he's coming back for a second season and getting a very special bobblehead. A mock-up of the Junglecat bobblehead hasn't been released by the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia Call of Duty Endowment Bobblehead - Wednesday, May 15 vs. Cleveland Guardians

A special Adolis Garcia Call of Duty bobblehead will drop on May 15. El Bombi is seen wearing a flak jacket. A portion of every ticket sold will go back to The Call of Duty Endowment which identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work.

Dallas Cowboys City Connect Jersey - Tuesday, June 18 vs. New York Mets

The Rangers City Connect jerseys introduced us to the Peagle last year. This year, the Rangers are connecting with other local sports franchise to get their own Peagle'd merchandise. The first of the group is the Dallas Cowboys. Theme night tickets must be purchased to get the special jersey.

Shark Week - Wednesday, June 19 vs. Mets

Mad Max Scherzer will be riding a shark for this special bobblehead giveaway. The special creation is in honor of Discovery's Shark Week.

Dallas Stars City Connect Sweater - Tuesday, July 2 vs. San Diego Padres

The Dallas Stars City Connect jersey giveaway is this July. The sweater has the Peagle on the front and the Stars logo on both sleeves. Theme night tickets must be purchased to get the special jersey.

Dallas Mavericks City Connect Jersey - Wednesday, July 24 vs. Chicago White Sox

The Dallas Mavs will get their special co-branded jersey on July 24. The 77 jersey has a Rangers' City Connect 'TX' on the front. Theme night tickets must be purchased to get the special jersey.

True Brvnd Hat Hispanic Heritage Night - Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

A second collaboration with True Brvnd will happen on Sept. 18. The all-red Hispanic Heritage cap will be given away during the Sept. 18 game against the Blue Jays.