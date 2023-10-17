Creed streams up 175% on Spotify following Rangers request

People across North Texas have been putting Creed on repeat following a request from the Texas Rangers.

Spotify tells FOX 4 that on Oct. 11, the day after the Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles to advance to the ALCS, streams of Creed songs were up 175% compared to the average in September.

The fascination with Creed became public on Oct. 8 when pitcher Andrew Heaney told radio announcer Jared Sandler that during the second half of the season the team played the band's songs in the locker room to stay loose.

Heaney said that if fans sang the song at Globe Life Field it would pump them up.

Rangers fans have embraced the challenge, with Creed singalongs during games and watch parties.

Creed themselves got involved, with the band's X account posting, "Let's go Rangers, let's go!"

The Rangers aren't the only team using late 90s, early 2000s Buzz Ballads to pump them up.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said that the team pulled a page out of the Rangers' playbook and played "Higher" before their game against the Bears on Sunday.

"You know the Rangers have been playing Creed in their roll in the playoffs," Cousins said. "The music's banging on the boombox most pregames in the locker rooms so we thought we'd mix it up."

The Vikings won the game 19 to 13.