The Texas Rangers want you to sing Creed: report

The Texas Rangers were up and down throughout the second half of the season, but there was one constant in the locker room.

In an attempt to stay loose during a stressful stretch of the season, the team started playing the music of the late 90s, early 2000s band Creed.

Rangers radio broadcaster Jared Sandler broke the news on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney told Sandler the team would play Creed songs before the games.

Portrait of the American rock group Creed, 1990s. L-R: Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti, 1990s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rangers rookie Evan Carter, who was born 8 years after Creed was formed in 1994, said the band's song "One Last Breath (6 Feet From The Edge)" is popular among the guys.

"That's what I would consider my favorite," Carter said on Monday. "There's a lot of handshakes and stuff with it and this that and the other, so it's fun."

Heaney apparently told Sandler that if fans at Globe Life Field starting singing the songs, they'd get fired up.

While the team may be feeling the songs, their manager is not.

"I don't know a lot of their songs to be honest," said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy on Monday. "I do know we're playing a lot of Creed, that's not in my lane, to be honest."

Rangers radio announcer Matt Hicks even included a Creed Easter egg in his homerun call for Mitch Garver's Game 2 grand slam.

"Mitch Garver, can you take me higher!" Hicks yelled as the Rangers slugger knocked one into the left field seats.

It's not the first time that Creed has had baseball ties.

Frontman Scott Stapp famously sang a hype song for the then-Florida Marlins "Marlins Will Soar."

The Buzz Ballad-powered Rangers are undefeated so far in the playoffs, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 in the Wild Card round and jumping out to a 2-0 lead on the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers have a chance to sweep the Orioles on Tuesday night.

Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Rangers while the Orioles are yet to name their Game 3 starter.

