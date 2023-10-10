Texas Rangers sweep Baltimore Orioles, advance to ALCS

The Texas Rangers are moving on in the MLB Playoffs.

The Rangers jumped out to a big lead early and held on to beat the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night to complete the 3-0 sweep in the American League Division Series.

Texas will play either the Minnesota Twins or Houston Astros for the American League pennant.

MORE TEXAS RANGERS NEWS

The Astros took a 2-1 lead in the series on Tuesday with a 9-1 beating of the Twins.

Game 4 will be in Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

If the Astros win, it would be the first time Texas and Houston ever faced off in a playoff series.

Game 1 of the ALCS will be held on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Related article

The time off between series could help the Rangers heal.

Starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jon Gray are both dealing with injuries.

Gray was placed on the injured list during the final weekend of the regular with forearm tightness in his throwing arm.

Scherzer, the Rangers big acquisition at the trade deadline, has been out with a shoulder issue since Sept. 12.

Both pitchers could potentially be added to the Rangers roster for the ALCS.