Texas-OU game to remain at Cotton Bowl through 2036

Texas and Oklahoma may be moving to the SEC, but the stage for the Red River Rivalry will remain the same.

Both universities agreed to a deal that would keep the Allstate Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park through 2036.

Under the agreement, the Dallas Sports Commission and Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District will increase the game fees paid to each school.

The City of Dallas also agreed to the $140 million, two-year renovation at the Cotton Bowl to help with the fan experience.

Some of the enhancements include widening the concourses, adding escalators and renovations to concessions and restrooms.

The first phase of the renovation to the west side of the stadium is to be completed by September 2026. The east side renovations are expected to be done by September 2034.

The Texas-Oklahoma football game has been held since 1900.

This year's game was the 119th matchup between the two teams.

The Cotton Bowl has been the home of the game since it was built in 1930.