TCU women's basketball team returns to the court with 4 walk-ons

Texas Christian University’s women’s basketball team will return to the court for the first time since forfeiting two games. And there will be four new players suiting up.

TCU is taking on the University of Central Florida on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs were forced to forfeit games against Kansas State and Iowa State last week after injuries and illness cut their roster short.

In an effort to fix the problem, the team held open tryouts at the end of last week.

Now, guards Piper Davis, Ella Hamlin, and Mekhayia Moore are on the team, along with dual-sport athlete Sarah Sylvester.

Sylvester played volleyball for TCU. She is now the first TCU student-athlete in the Big 12 era to play both basketball and volleyball.

Last week’s forfeits won’t count against the team’s overall record, but they will likely impact their conference standing. TCU drops to 1-6 in the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs haven’t made it to the NCAA tournament since 2010.

It looked like that drought may have changed this year with the team’s promising start to the season.

Mark Campbell took over as head coach, leading the team to a 14-0 start before the injuries began to pile up.

The team is hoping for a fresh start against UCF Tuesday night.