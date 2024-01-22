TCU volleyball player walks onto basketball team amid rash of injuries

A TCU volleyball player will be suiting up for the school's basketball team for the rest of the season.

Sarah Sylvester, a sophomore middle blocker for TCU's volleyball team, earned a preferred walk-on spot on a Horned Frogs team that is desperate for players.

TCU held open tryouts last week after the Horned Frogs were forced to forfeit games because they couldn't field a team.

The Horned Frogs forfeited games against Kansas State and Iowa State last week because only 6 of the 14 players on the roster were healthy enough to play and two of those players recently came back from injuries.

Sylvester, a 6'3" post player, played basketball at Marian High School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, earning All-Catholic High School League honors in her final two seasons.

She will be the first TCU student-athlete in the Big 12 era to play both basketball and volleyball.

The Horned Frogs will return to the court on Tuesday night when they play UCF at Schollmaier Arena.