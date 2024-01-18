TCU women's basketball team forced to forfeit 2 games

An unusual situation forced the Texas Christian University women’s basketball program to forfeit two of its games this week.

TCU was supposed to host Nov. 7 Kansas State on Wednesday and play No. 24 Iowa State on Saturday.

There are 14 players on the Frogs’ roster but only six of them would have been able to play in these two games.

There would have been five starters and one substitute, but two of those players recently came back from injuries.

So, the decision was ultimately made not to put their health at risk with extended minutes and potentially unusual responsibilities on the court.

What does it mean for the big picture for TCU?

These two games will go down as forfeits and will count as losses on the Frogs’ conference record. They won’t count on the overall record.

Still, it’s a major setback in the Big 12 picture as it drops the Frogs’ conference record to 1-6.

It’s a huge blow to what’s been an incredible turnaround in Fort Worth.

TCU is a program that has not made the NCAA tournament on the women’s side since 2010.

Last year, the Frogs finished with an 8-23 record, including just 1-17 in the Big 12. Longtime head coach Raegan Pebley stepped down.

This year, Mark Campbell took over as head coach and led the team to a 14-0 start on the season.

But recently, the injuries have started to pile up. The Frogs lost their last four games and now they have to forfeit these two.

So, the hope is that TCU will be healthy enough to play the next game on the schedule. That’s a home game next Tuesday against Central Florida.

In an effort to fix the problem, the team is also holding open tryouts Thursday and Friday.

It’s open to full-time students interested in walking on for the remainder of the season.

The tryouts will be held in the Schollmaier Complex practice gym from 6 to 8 p.m.