TCU hosts free watch party for national championship game

The TCU Horned Frogs will try to win their first National Championship in 84 years when they face the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night in Los Angeles.

It’s still winter break for TCU students, but there will be plenty of energy on campus for Monday night’s game.

The entire community is invited to a free watch party at Schollmaier Arena.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. The game will be shown on the big screen and concession and merchandise stands will be open.

The Horned Frogs will have their hands full, of course, against the No. 1 ranked Georgia.

The Bulldogs are undefeated and trying to win their second-straight title.

TCU is a 13-point underdog going into the game.

The Horned Frogs’ quarterback said his team has immense respect for Georgia, but he believes the Frogs deserve a shot at the title.

"In our eyes, for our program, we don’t really see it as a Cinderella story. We believe in ourselves, and we feel like we’ve earned this position," Max Duggan said.

Duggan said the team knows what kind of challenge is ahead of them facing Georgia.

"Not a lot of times you get to go compete against a champion and to be on the same field as them and show what we’re all about and compete against them and earn our spot is something I think we’re excited about," he said.

TCU has one previous national football title from 1938 that’s universally recognized.

The Frogs are the biggest underdogs in terms of the point spread in the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff.