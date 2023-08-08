TCU's 455-pound offensive lineman from South Oak Cliff goes viral online

TCU freshman and South Oak Cliff alum Brione Ramsey-Brooks is catching people's attention.

A photo of Ramsey-Brooks' profile on the TCU website began circulating online on Monday. In it the offensive lineman known as "Big Bubba" is listed at 6'5" and 455 pounds.

Ramsey-Brooks played offensive guard for South Oak Cliff High School's back-to-back state championship teams in his junior and senior season.

Several people online began linking to highlight videos of Ramsey-Brooks burying defenders in SOC games.

Ramsey-Brooks was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and named the 108th best interior lineman in the country, according to 247Sports.

Ramsey-Brooks is not expected to start for TCU as a freshman.

The Horned Frogs open up the season in Fort Worth against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on September 2.