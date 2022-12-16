South Oak Cliff High School hopes to defend 5A Division II UIL state title

It's a big night for South Oak Cliff High School at AT&T Stadium as it’s looking to make history again, defending last year's 5A Division II UIL state title.

The SOC Golden Bears football team has returned to Arlington for the second year in a row.

A win against the Port Neches-Groves Indians would make history, becoming the first Dallas ISD football team to cement a UIL state title in back-to-back seasons.

South Oak Cliff High School's football team honored with parade

But well before 7 p.m., the energy outside was brewing with excitement.

Ronald Wilson and friends started tailgating at noon.

"Last year, we knocked on the door. We won it," he said. "Now, we are going to kick it in. We are winning tonight."

Wilson, a 1987 SOC alum, played football and then went on to Texas A&M.

"You know, that’s the only school that you say the letters and you know the school: SOC," he said. "Speaks for itself, school of champions."

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

As kick-off inched closer, the defending champs made their entrance into AT&T Stadium. Students piled in, sporting their black and gold.

It was a community that continued to show up and show out.

"So often, the school is looked down up. You are in an area that impoverished," said alum Lakerri Owens. "But we have pride and wealth and long history about that gold. That living legacy."