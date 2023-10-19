Rangers-Astros Game 4: Roof will be open at Globe Life Field

The MLB is changing things up for Game 4 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros by opening the roof of Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Rangers made the announcement on social media just after noon with the caption "Beautiful night for baseball."

During the playoffs, the MLB makes the decision about the roof status, not the Rangers.

Temperatures are expected to be 76 degrees for the 7:03 p.m. first pitch.

The official attendance for Wednesday night's game was listed at 42,368, a new record for a game at Globe Life Field.