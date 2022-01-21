Parade on Saturday will celebrate South Oak Cliff football team's state title

article

The mayor of Dallas has proclaimed Saturday "South Oak Cliff Day" to honor the SOC Golden Bears football team.

The city will have a parade to celebrate the school's state football championship on Saturday in downtown Dallas. The public is invited to cheer on the champs.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run east to west along Main Street between the Pearl Expressway and S. Griffin Street. It will then proceed down S. Griffin, Young and Marilla streets before concluding at City Hall.

More than 20 schools with bands, drill teams and cheerleaders will be featured in the parade.

South Oak Cliff is the first Dallas ISD school to win a football state title in decades.

