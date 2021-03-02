No changes to Mavericks, Stars COVID-19 attendance policies despite statewide changes

The two teams who call the American Airlines Center home don’t plan on changing any of their COVID-19 rules, despite a Tuesday announcement removing restrictions statewide.

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars say they will stick with their current coronavirus attendance limits and mask requirements.

Owner Mark Cuban said the mask requirement will remain, even though Gov. Greg Abbott said that mandate will cease March 10. Cuban cited NBA guidelines and guidance from the city of Dallas.

The Mavericks started the season with no fans in the AAC, but have slowly been increasing capacity over the past month. It is distributing tickets to vaccinated frontline workers and most recently had nearly 4,000 fans in attendance.

The Stars said masks will also be required and the current 25% capacity, which is approximately 4,200 people, will remain.

Both leagues have rules for personnel wearing masks while on benches and in other areas of the arena.

The Texas Rangers, whose season begins in a month at Globe Life Field, declined to get into specifics on the potential of having a full house for opening day.

"We are encouraged by Governor Abbott’s announcement today, and we will be reviewing his Executive Order for full details. In the coming days we will work through the necessary operational logistics to put the required protocols and health measures in place," a spokesman said in a statement.

FC Dallas is also reviewing its attendance guidelines and protocols for fans. It starts play in mid-April.

