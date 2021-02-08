Dallas Mavericks selecting vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free

article

The Dallas Mavericks allowed fans inside the American Airlines Center for the first time in almost a year.

Although, the fans allowed inside were all vaccinated healthcare workers and first responders.

The Mavs hadn't had fans in attendance since March 11, 2020, when the league suspended play because of COVID-19

Monday night, 1,500 fans were allowed in the building to watch the Mavericks take on the Timberwolves. They were all essential workers, including first responders and healthcare workers.

For these next four Mavs home games, the organization is randomly selecting essential workers to attend the games for free.

In order to attend, certain protocols are in place. Individuals must have had at least one round of the vaccine. They must show a vaccination record card and take a health fan COVID-19 survey at least 30 minutes before enter the arena. Of course, face masks and social distancing are enforced as well.

The Mavericks are now the 12th of 30 NBA teams to have a limited number of fans in arenas.