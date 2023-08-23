Melissa ISD's new $35 million football stadium is getting national attention

For years North Texas high school football stadiums have grabbed the attention for people around the country.

Allen, McKinney and other local schools' stadiums have had their viral moments, now it is Melissa's turn.

This Friday, the Melissa Cardinals play Argyle in their first football game at Coach Kenny Deel Stadium.

The $35 million stadium has 10,000-seats, luxury boxes and a sizable scoreboard.

Oh, by the way, Melissa High only had 1,312 students during the 2021-2022 school year.

Multiple posts on social media about the stadium blew up online in the last week.

Melissa voters approved a $400 million bond proposition in 2021 for the construction of new schools and facilities.

The Collin County city located about 40 miles north of Dallas is one of the fast-growing areas in the DFW Metroplex in recent years.