Artist creates 3D Mavs, Stars logos outside AAC

Dallas Stars fans going to the game on Saturday can see an incredible work of art on the sidewalk outside the American Airlines Center.

Jan Riggins drew 3D images of the Stars and Mavericks logos to show support for both teams in their respective postseasons.

She says seeing people enjoy her art gives her a lot of joy.

"I love 3D art because it's very interactive, and it's not just looking at it," Riggins said. "There are so many people coming by today and seeing art being made and then get to actually be able to get into the art and act like they are part of the piece."

It is not the first time Riggins has done a piece for a DFW team.

She did a special piece of Texas Rangers star Corey Seager after winning the World Series.

