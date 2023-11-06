Corey Seager chalk art pops out of Dallas sidewalk

North Texans are showing their love to the Texas Rangers after the team won their first World Series in franchise history.

Artist Jan Riggins, from Fort Worth, was inspired by Rangers' run through the playoffs and made a 3D work of World Series MVP Corey Seager.

The chalk drawing at The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas shows Seager screaming after hitting his game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the World Series,

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Seager is popping out what looks like a hole in the shape of Texas.

Riggins spent 18 hours working on the piece on Saturday, Nov. 4.