Mavs fans chant “Fire Nico” during Medieval Times dinner

By
Published  March 11, 2025 11:46am CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 10: Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks watches warmups before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on April 10, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • "Fire Nico" chants continue. Most recently, fans were filmed chanting at a Medieval Times show in Dallas.
    • Last month, fans chanted during an SMU Mustangs game that Mavs GM Nico Harrison was attending.
    • Their frustration is in response to the team's shocking trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

DALLAS - It seems no public gathering in Dallas is safe for Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison. 

More than a month after orchestrating a deal to trade star player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, fans are still angry.

And now they’ve started chanting "Fire Nico" at unlikely places, such as during a Medieval Times dinner.

A video clip posted on X on Sunday shows the dinner theater crowd repeating the now-familiar call for Harrison’s job.

Fans at the American Airlines Center have started similar chants during Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars games.

There have also been reports of chanting at FC Dallas games and even an SMU Mustangs game.

Fan frustrations mount

It’s not hard to understand why fans are still feeling frustrated.

Anthony Davis, who came to Dallas as part of the Doncic trade, strained his left adductor in his first game with the Mavericks on Feb. 8. He hasn’t played since then, and no date has been set for his return

Star Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL in his left knee last week. He’ll be out for the rest of the season.

The Mavs are also currently without Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, P.J. Washington and Jaden Hardy.

Even Dallas’ newest player, Kai Jones, who was signed by the team last week, is out with a quad injury.

And to top it all off, the Mavericks announced a nearly 9% increase in season ticket prices for the 2025-2026 season.

It’s the second price increase in the last two seasons.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a videos posted on social media and past news coverage.

