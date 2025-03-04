Kyrie Irving suffers left knee sprain during Monday's game

article

The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with more injuries as their biggest star takes a spill on the court.

Kyrie Irving suffered a left knee sprain in the first quarter as Dallas hosted the Sacramento Kings.

Irving shot free throws with tears rolling down his cheeks before leaving the floor.

The Mavs also lost guard Jaden Hardy, who left with a right ankle sprain in the third quarter.

The team did not provide an update on Irving's injuries after the game.

Featured article

Meanwhile, the newest Mavericks player led the struggling team at the AAC.

Kai Jones, who was signed by Dallas on Monday, ended the night with 21 points and nine rebounds against Sacramento.

But the team still lost 122-98.

The Mavs head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Wednesday night.