Dallas Mavericks increase season ticket prices for 2025-2026 season

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks are raising season ticket prices. The average increase will be 8.61%, according to the team. The Mavs say the increases come to reflect investment in the team and fan experience.



The Dallas Mavericks are raising ticket prices on season ticket holders.

The Mavs sent out "ticket pricing adjustments" for season ticket holder for the 2025-2026 season on Monday.

The team says the changes will "reflect ongoing investments in the team and fan engagement."

The increase comes as frustrated Mavericks fans are still working to come to grips with the trade of superstar Luka Dončić.

Mavericks increase season ticket prices

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 08: Fans attend a NBA game between the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, February 8, 2025 in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

The Mavericks say 80 percent of ticket packages will see an increase of less than 10 percent.

Overall, the Mavericks say the average increase is 8.61 percent.

READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki breaks silence on Luka Doncic trade: 'I couldn't believe it'

The Mavericks say the average full-season ticket holder will save 15 to 23 percent in comparison to buying the tickets on the second market. 10-game plan holders will save 11 to 20 percent compared to the secondary market, according to the team.

It is the second price increase in the last two seasons.

Last year, increases for many fans were over 10 percent.

The back-to-back price increases come in the first two years since Mark Cuban sold the team to Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavs governor Patrick Dumont denies Las Vegas move rumors to DMN

What we know:

The Mavericks say they decided to make the adjustment to "better reflect seat value, especially in high-demand areas closest to the court."

The team says it also used months of analytics to determine the value of tickets, based on secondary market transactions. The Mavericks say the process is an "industry standard."

The team also says it will upgrade in-game entertainment, arena amenities and exclusive member benefits.

Related article

Mavericks PR also noted that season ticket holders get a complimentary subscription to the MavsTV streaming platform and League Pass to watch other NBA games.