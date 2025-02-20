Anthony Davis making 'good progress' with injury recovery

The Brief Anthony Davis' injury will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Davis strained his left adductor in his first game with the Mavericks on Feb. 8. The Mavs play on Friday against the Pelicans.



The Dallas Mavericks gave an update on the injury that Anthony Davis sustained during his first game with the team.

Anthony Davis injury update

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after an injury in the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Mavericks will re-evaluate Davis' left adductor strain in two weeks.

The team says the forward is "making good progress."

What we don't know:

We still don't know when Davis will return to the court.

The team says it will give updates after the re-evaluation, as necessary.

The backstory:

Davis has not played since the Mavericks' Feb. 8 game against the Houston Rockets.

It was Davis' first game with the Mavs after he was traded as part of a package that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The All-Star scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and handed out seven assists in his Dallas debut.

What's next:

The Dallas Mavericks will play their first game since the All-Star break on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.