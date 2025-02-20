Anthony Davis making 'good progress' with injury recovery
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks gave an update on the injury that Anthony Davis sustained during his first game with the team.
Anthony Davis injury update
DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after an injury in the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
What we know:
The Mavericks will re-evaluate Davis' left adductor strain in two weeks.
The team says the forward is "making good progress."
What we don't know:
We still don't know when Davis will return to the court.
The team says it will give updates after the re-evaluation, as necessary.
The backstory:
Davis has not played since the Mavericks' Feb. 8 game against the Houston Rockets.
It was Davis' first game with the Mavs after he was traded as part of a package that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The All-Star scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and handed out seven assists in his Dallas debut.
What's next:
The Dallas Mavericks will play their first game since the All-Star break on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
