Anthony Davis making 'good progress' with injury recovery

By
Published  February 20, 2025 2:14pm CST
The Brief

    • Anthony Davis' injury will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
    • Davis strained his left adductor in his first game with the Mavericks on Feb. 8.
    • The Mavs play on Friday against the Pelicans.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks gave an update on the injury that Anthony Davis sustained during his first game with the team.

Anthony Davis injury update

DALLAS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after an injury in the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on February 08, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Mavericks will re-evaluate Davis' left adductor strain in two weeks.

The team says the forward is "making good progress."

What we don't know:

We still don't know when Davis will return to the court.

The team says it will give updates after the re-evaluation, as necessary.

The backstory:

Davis has not played since the Mavericks' Feb. 8 game against the Houston Rockets.

It was Davis' first game with the Mavs after he was traded as part of a package that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The All-Star scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and handed out seven assists in his Dallas debut.

What's next:

The Dallas Mavericks will play their first game since the All-Star break on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA.

