SMU students chant 'Fire Nico' at Dallas Mavericks GM

The Brief SMU students chanted "Fire Nico" at Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison Tuesday. Harrison was in attendance at the game in Dallas. The Mavs play the Golden State Warriors at the AAC on Wednesday.



Dallas Mavericks fans have voiced their displeasure with general manager Nico Harrison since superstar Luka Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. On Tuesday night, fans got a chance to confront Harrison at a game that didn't even involve the Mavs.

Nico Harrison attends SMU game

What Happened:

Harrison attended the SMU-Pittsburgh game at Moody Coliseum in Dallas on Tuesday night.

During the game, SMU fans began to chant "Fire Nico."

Video from Jacob Richman with LoneStarLive.com showed the student section directing their anger towards Harrison.

SMU defeated Pitt 83-63.

Mavs fans angry with Nico Harrison

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 10: Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks watches warmups before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center on April 10, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Fans have called for Nico Harrison to lose his job since the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers for a package including Anthony Davis.

Mavs fans have held multiple protests outside of the AAC.

During Monday night's game, the team says multiple fans were removed by the team for violating the NBA's Code of Conduct.

Related article

Two fans held up signs reading "Fire Nico."

Harrison was seen on the floor before Monday's game, but did not sit in his usual seats in the arena.

What's next:

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.