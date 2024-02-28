Lady Timberwolves head to girls' state basketball tournament

A Tarrant County high school will host a celebration to send its girls' basketball team off to the state tournament.

The Lady Timberwolves from Timberview High School in the Mansfield ISD will head to the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

They are riding a 36-game winning streak and have been ranked No. 1 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all season.

Head coach Kit Martin said the girls set a goal this year and that was to win a state championship.

"The big lights, when you get on that kind of stage, it’s easy to be a little bit nervous. And you’re in that big arena. But power always overcomes fear and we have worked too hard to get to this point. And we have succeeded when we were down. And we know how to do that. And I have no doubt we’ll be able to handle anything that comes our way," Coach Martin said.

Related article

The Lady Timberwolves will face Cedar Park High School in the semi-finals.

The winner of that game will then play in the state championship this weekend.

This is the team’s sixth trip to state in 16 years.