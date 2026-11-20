The Brief Toronto-based motion capture actor Preston Vendramin helped animate characters for Grand Theft Auto VI, including body movements for the main player, Jason, and background characters. Due to strict non-disclosure agreements, Vendramin had to keep his work on the game a secret from friends and family for nearly four years. Grand Theft Auto VI has already become a massive hit, generating an estimated $3.8 billion in worldwide retail sales on its first day alone.



Motion capture actor Preston Vendramin is one of the people who helped bring Grand Theft Auto VI video game’s characters to life. But he had to keep his work secret for nearly four years.

4-Year Secret Revealed

Preston Vendramin

What they're saying:

FOX 4’s Steven Dial spoke to Vendramin about what it was like to work on the wildly successful game. He performed movements for the main player, Jason, as well as movements for the dancing characters and non-player characters.

How have the last 24 to 48 hours been for you?

"Honestly, it’s been an insane time. It’s been so exciting. These past 24 hours, like I have not gotten this much engagement on social media in my entire life. It’s just, and it’s not only that, it’s just the immense outpouring of encouragement and people just saying congratulations and seeing how excited people are," Vendramin said.

Grand Theft Auto VI | Rockstar Games

What is motion capture actor? So, you’re the one doing the actual movements for some of these characters, right?

"My official credit in the game, like I do not play a named role. I did not do any voice acting. I just wanted to make that clear. But my official credit is additional mocap. I did some body motion capture for the main player character. But predominantly the work I did was for the NPC and world building, so a lot of the stuff you see the NPCs doing in the game. My friends and I, who I worked with, did all of that. And I also did a lot of dancing in the games as well, so you may see me shaking my stuff in GTA 6 as well," he said.

How long did you have to keep this a secret from your friends who aren’t your co-workers and family? How hard was that not saying, ‘Hey, I’m a part of something big that’s about to come out?’

"Man, I like, I felt like my head was gonna explode. Like it was, it was almost four years of not being able to tell anybody, which I mean, they have airtight NDAs and it’s extremely worth it to not break them because it’s an incredible company to work for and it is a once in a lifetime opportunity. So, as hard as it was to not tell anybody, because people were so excited about it, it’s worth every single moment of being in the studio to not to tell anybody about it," the Toronto-based actor said.

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GTA VI Release

By the numbers:

Rockstar Games estimates Grand Theft Auto VI generated nearly $3.8 billion in worldwide retail sales on its first day alone.

For comparison, GTA V took three days to reach $1 billion when it debuted in 2013.