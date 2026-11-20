The Brief New DNA testing on a bloody sock from the 1996 Rowlett murders of two boys found an unknown male suspect. Death row inmate Darlie Routier's attorney is pushing for a new trial based on the findings. The identity of the unknown male suspect has not yet been determined.



Rowlett mom Darlie Routier is appealing her death penalty conviction with potentially the biggest development in the case in 30 years.

According to her defense attorney, advanced DNA and fingerprint testing of evidence has revealed an unknown male suspect in the murder of her two boys – ages 5 and 6 – back in 1996.

Here’s what we do and don’t know about those new DNA tests.

Darlie Routier DNA Evidence

What we know:

The order for additional DNA testing in Routier’s case came from Dallas County Judge Audra Riley in September of 2021.

The advanced testing that’s been done wasn’t available in 1997 when she was sentenced to death row for killing her youngest son.

But that testing performed at a California lab identified blood on a sock found in an alleyway less than 100 yards from the family’s home.

The sock contained the DNA of Routier and the two dead boys – Damon and Devon. The advanced testing also found DNA of a fourth unknown male.

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Dig deeper:

American Forensics Chief Forensic Pathologist Dr. Amy Gruszecki talked to FOX 4 about how that DNA sample could be used to try and find the identity of the person it belongs to.

"That investigation would include uploading into this system that is run by the FBI. It’s a DNA database. It’s called CODIS and CODIS is a database from uploaded DNA from missing persons, family members of missing persons, from criminals, or people who have been or had DNA collected for them or people in jail. And so, all of that information is in the DNA database," she said.

There are more than 20 million samples in the FBI database.

And if there’s no match, a different part of the DNA sample can be used to find a genetic genealogy match.

"Genetic genealogy is a very exciting part of law enforcement right now. So, a lot of people are doing genetics where they upload their sample into a genetic database," Dr. Gruszecki said. "Not all companies will submit names to law enforcement even under subpoena but many of them do and many times family members who put their DNA into these databases, you can opt in for law enforcement to be able to use it."

If there’s a hit on a family tree, law enforcement officers and nonprofits like the Innocence Project can dig further. Who connected to that family tree could have been in Rowlett in that alley near the Routier home in the summer of 1996?

"What law enforcement has to do is go in and do further investigation because that is not enough to definitively determine a suspect, but it’s definitely a starting place," Dr. Gruszecki said.

The process takes time, potentially even years.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear if the unknown male DNA in Routier’s case has already been compared to the national database or whether there were any matches.

That would only add to the mystery surrounding the high-profile capital murder conviction.

What's next:

Routier’s attorney has argued that because unknown DNA has been discovered, along with other claims about the case, she should get a new trial.

If the DNA is never identified, it could still matter legally. Her attorney hope it matters enough to have her conviction overturned.

1996 Rowlett Murder

Darlie Routier in 1996

The backstory:

Routier was found guilty of capital murder for the 1996 death of her 5-year-old son, Damon.

His 6-year-old brother, Devin, was also killed, but prosecutors kept the two cases separate. They didn’t pursue a second trial after Routier was convicted in the first.

Damon and Devon Routier

The state said Routier killed her sons and then slashed her own neck in a staged attack.

She has maintained her innocence through the years, claiming an intruder broke into their home, killed both boys, and injured her before escaping.

Routier’s previous two appeals were rejected. Both focused on trial records and legal proceedings, not new DNA evidence.