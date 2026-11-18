The Brief Authorities in Johnson County have arrested four people in connection to a human smuggling investigation connected to three restaurants. The suspects are accused of smuggling workers into the country and keeping them in stash houses, transporting them to work at their restaurants. Evidence shows the owners of the restaurants are connected to human smugglers, a money laundering operation, and started a realty LLC to regulate the stash houses.



Authorities say suspects arrested in connection to a Johnson County labor trafficking investigation smuggled in foreign nationals to work at local restaurants, then kept them at houses they owned while laundering money.

Johnson County human smuggling arrests

What we know:

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office has been investigating a suspected human labor trafficking operation in the county for the last several months. The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the investigation.

At the center of the investigation are three restaurants: AA China Super Buffet and Hibachi Teppanyaki & Sushi in Burleson, and Akarii Revolving Sushi in Mansfield.

On October 2, Naideng Jiang, also known as "Danny" was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Oct. 2 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and participating in racketeering or unlawful debt collection.

We now know the names of three more people arrested in connection with the investigation: Fun Kin Chan, Xue Qin Lin (also known as "Kevin"), and Imade Agus Wijaya.

Two other suspects are listed in court documents: Chin Teik Ong, also known as "Boss", and Wenqin Lu, also known as "Wendy." It's unclear if they have been arrested.

Dig deeper:

According to arrest affidavits, the suspects coordinated a human trafficking operation to "employ unauthorized alien workers" at their restaurants.

The affidavits state the workers were kept in stash houses owned by the suspects through a realty LLC, claiming the group would "evade taxes, launder money, and financially benefit from exploited and/or trafficked foreign nationals."

Multiple houses in Johnson County that were raided in October are believed to be stash houses in the labor trafficking investigation.

Suspected "stash house"

Johnson County officials interviewed more than 30 victims in the scheme in October. Court documents state one potential victim is a 17-year-old girl who was recruited online.

According to court documents, suspect Wijaya has a final order for removal, and was seen communicating with an individual ICE describes as a "known human smuggler."

Related article

Local perspective:

FOX 4's David Sentendrey went to AA China Super Buffet on Wednesday to try and speak with someone connected to Jiang, who court documents state runs the business.

Sentendrey was told by someone at the buffet that "the owner is not here" before they closed the door.

The buffet does not look to be in business currently, but FOX 4 spotted several people cleaning out the restaurant's kitchen.

Leah Audas, who used to frequent AA China Super Buffet, says several of the workers didn't speak English, and some didn't speak at all.

"It seemed pretty normal until you got like to talk to the staff."

One neighbor of a home that was raided tells FOX 4 he has seen people coming and going with luggage from the house for the last several years.

What's next:

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office's investigation remains ongoing, and more arrests and raids are possible.