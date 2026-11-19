article

The Brief White Castle will soon be available to North Texans. White Castle will open its new location in The Colony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. Two additional locations are expected to open in the Metroplex.



The first White Castle in Texas now has an opening date.

What we know:

The Ohio-based fast-food chain is bringing its famous sliders to North Texas this December, with additional locations planned across the Metroplex.

White Castle will open its new location in The Colony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The restaurant will welcome customers at 4520 Destination Drive.

What's next:

Two other North Texas restaurants are also in the works. Filings show a location coming to 6013 Retail Way in the Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch in Fort Worth. Another spot is planned for EpicCentral in Grand Prairie. Opening dates have not been announced for these locations.

Related article

The backstory:

Billy Ingram founded White Castle in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921.

The chain is famous for its 2x2 inch sliders, which cook on a steam grill on a bed of onions topped with a pickle.

White Castle operates 340 locations across the Midwest and East Coast, and sells frozen sliders in grocery stores nationwide.