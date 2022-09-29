How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders - channel, stream, and more

article

Cooper Rush is set for his third straight start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Rush has led two victories since Prescott fractured his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Brady and Tampa Bay. Including one start last year, the undrafted sixth-year player is 3-0 filling in for Prescott.

All three Rush-led victories included game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. Only one other other NFL quarterback — Chicago’s Virgil Carter 1968 — has done that in his first three starts.

The most recent was a 23-16 victory at the New York Giants on Monday night, a second consecutive victory for Dallas after opening with a loss.

"I just think the climate and how we’re set up is really conducive for the next guy to be ready," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "He’s put together two excellent games. But the more you play, the more film you have, and I’m sure Washington will challenge us accordingly."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

The Cowboys will look to say above .500 as they take on the Commanders.

What: Dallas Cowboys (2-1) vs. Washington Commanders (1-2)

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 12 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium

How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.