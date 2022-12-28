How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans - channel, stream, and more

article

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close.

Their approach Thursday night may wind up being very different.

Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to win their final two games with Philadelphia losing both of their final games.

Surviving Thursday night as healthy as possible is Tennessee’s top priority.

The only way the Titans (7-8) can win a third consecutive AFC South title is by beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 18. So if coach Mike Vrabel wants to rest as many of his Titans as possible, that’s just fine with the Cowboys.

"If they want to roll us the ball a couple of times and let us go from there, I’m all for that," Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said. "We’ll take it however they want to do it."

Dallas has won five of six, including a 10-point comeback last week for a 40-34 win to keep Philadelphia from clinching home-field advantage throughout the postseason in the NFC. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott couldn’t agree more, even with a postseason berth already secure.

"We’re trying to build momentum for the playoffs," Elliott said.

Vrabel said trying to end the Titans’ five-game skid, their longest since 2015, won’t affect who plays or watches.

The banged-up Titans lead the NFL for a second straight year having used 82 different players, including 27 different starters on defense and a season-high 10 rookies last week. They’ll be without veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill again with rookie Malik Willis getting his second consecutive start and fourth this season.

"We are at where we are at," Vrabel said. "That is trying to figure out what is the most important thing, what is best for the team, and what is best for the player."

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans

The Cowboys will look to win their second straight game against the struggling Titans.

What: Dallas Cowboys (11-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-8)

When: Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:15 p.m.

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on Amazon Prime. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.