Dallas Cowboys dealing with injuries before Titans game

Some important Dallas Cowboys players are dealing with injuries ahead of Thursday night’s road game against the Tennessee Titans.

Linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in practice Tuesday with a hand injury.

Running back Tony Pollard didn’t even participate in practice. He’s dealing with a thigh injury.

If Pollard can’t play, Ezekiel Elliott will share time with Malik Davis.

The undrafted rookie out of Florida has already impressed his teammates.

"Malik made a true pro. I don't think I've ever run across a rookie, you know, that's as mature as he is. And, I mean, he just handles all his business on and off the field. I mean, coming in undrafted and, you know, being elevated from the practice squad to the active and just any moment that he's had, he's played really good football," Elliott said.

The Cowboys and the Titans play Thursday night on FOX 4.

Coverage starts with FOX 4 News at 5 p.m.