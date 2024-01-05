Grand Prairie to host 4 matches in 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Grand Prairie is quickly becoming a major hub for cricket in U.S.

On Friday, ICC Cricket announced that Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium will be one of the stadiums to host matches for the Men's T20 World Cup.

The U.S. and West Indies will co-host the tournament, which will be held June 1-29.

Four group stage matches, including the marquee opening match of the tournament, will be held in Grand Prairie.

The stadium, which used to be home to the Texas AirHogs, will be used for the matches between the United States and Canada on June 1, the Netherlands vs. Nepal, on June 4, United States and Pakistan on June 6 and Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh on June 7.

The tournament features 20 international teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific and Europe.

Matches will also be held in New York, Florida, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobado, Antigua, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

"The USA is already one of cricket’s biggest audiences for ICC events and bringing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to New York City, Dallas and Florida is a massive opportunity to exponentially grow the sport," said Peter Hutton, the Chair of T20 World Cup Incorporated.

The Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium was home to the inaugural season of Major League Cricket last year.

"We know that cricket fans from across the country will be out in force on June 1 as the United States hosts Canada in the curtain-raiser for the tournament," said Vijay Srinivasan, co-Founder, Major League Cricket. "In addition, we can’t wait to welcome fans from Pakistan, the Netherlands, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to the Lone Star State for a further three matches at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium where many of the stars of Major League Cricket will be playing for their countries."

You can see the full match schedule here.

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Matches in Grand Prairie