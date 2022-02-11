Demarcus Ware snubbed for NFL’s Hall of Fame; Micah Parsons named Defensive Rookie of the Year

One of the greatest NFL defensive players was passed over for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Retired Cowboys linebacker Demarcus Ware did not get the votes to be elected but was a finalist.

He is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in quarterback sacks.

He was eliminated as the final list was whittled down to five.

"Shout out to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022! When it’s your time, it’s your time," Ware said on Twitter after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson was picked unanimously as the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

That was a first. Parsons was also the first Cowboys rookie to win the honor.

He was a first-round pick from Penn State and had 13 sacks in the regular season. That’s the most by any Dallas rookie in team history.

"Thank you to the Cowboys nation. Y'all really believed in me. Y'all drafted me, like I couldn't be more thankful. I'm always big from where I come from, so shout to Harrisburg, PA man. This is for the city. This is for all the kids back in the burg. You know this hope that we can all do it one day. I hope we all just keep following. Thank you, guys," he said.

Parsons fell just short of the all-time record for sacks by an NFL rookie.

He came in second in the vote for Defensive Player of the Year behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt.

And after turning one of the NFL’s worst defenses into one of the best, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was honored as the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Quinn will stay with the Cowboys next season, but some other teams were at least interested in him for a head coaching job.

