DeMarcus Lawrence signs $40 million deal with Cowboys
article
DALLAS - Veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is staying with the Dallas Cowboys.
He signed a three-year, $40 million contract. About $30 million of that is guaranteed money.
The two-time Pro Bowler has played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys.
But the team is losing receiver Cedric Wilson, who signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Wilson had 45 catches and six touchdowns last season.
