Dallas Stars to take on Las Vegas Golden Knights in first round of playoffs

The Dallas Stars will face the Golden Knights as they head to the postseason for the third straight year.

Dallas is set to take on the reigning Stanley Cup champions in Las Vegas.

MORE: Dallas Stars News

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 09: Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) face-off during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights on December 9, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Expand

The Golden Knights beat the Stars in the Western Conference final last year before winning it all.

But this year, the Stars clinched first place in the conference and will have a home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Related article

Game 1 on the Stars’ road to the Stanley Cup is Monday night at the American Airlines Center.

To celebrate the team’s advancement to the playoffs, the Stars are hosting a drive-thru rally and block party Friday evening at Gilley’s Dallas.

There will be a beer garden, food trucks, and appearances from some Stars alumni.

Fans can also get their cars decorated and purchase Stars swag.

Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.