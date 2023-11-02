Dallas Mavericks unveil 'Trinity River Blues' NBA City Edition jerseys

article

The Dallas Mavericks unveiled their "Trinity River Blues" NBA City Edition jersey that was inspired by Leon Bridges.

The Grammy Award–winning artist and North Texas native said it was his desire to honor the rich American rhythm and blues history in the city of Dallas.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks Coverage

The sides of the uniform feature Bridges’ embossed handwritten words on one side and guitar strings on the other.

Reaction to the jersey has been mixed on social media. Most appear to love the idea and the collaboration with Bridges, but some fans think more could have been done with the uniform.

The Nike NBA City Edition uniforms represent "the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture."