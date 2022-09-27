Dallas hosting the World Cup final? Reports online may be a bit premature

The internet went into overdrive on Tuesday with buzz that the 2026 World Cup Final would be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

ESPN FC, the network's soccer feed, shared a report of a report from ESPN Spanish language reporter John Sutcliffe claiming that Dallas (we know, Arlington folks, we know) was chosen over New York and Los Angeles as the venue for the final match.

FOX 4 reached out to the Dallas Sports Commission, who responded with a statement that makes the report seem a bit premature.

"We believe that Dallas is the perfect host for the 2026 World Cup," said Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul. "FIFA has been an incredible partner every step of the bid process, and we expect a host city announcement in 2023. We’re thrilled that soccer fans across the world are eagerly awaiting word from FIFA."

If the rumors are true, a FIFA World Cup final would bring big business for the metroplex, bringing travelers and jobs to the region.

Arlington was named as one of 11 U.S. cities to host the 2026 World Cup this June, but the location of the final has not yet been determined. A final decision isn't expected to be made until late 2023.

The Dallas Sports Commission projects at least a $400 million revenue impact to the region without the final.

The last time Dallas hosted a World Cup match was a quarterfinal match in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off Nov. 20 on FOX.

The U.S. will play its first game against Wales on Nov. 21.