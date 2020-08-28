Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin reveals he battled COVID-19 earlier this summer

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin reveals he battled the coronavirus earlier this summer.

The hall of famer discussed his experience with the Rich Eisen Show.

He said he could not eat or sleep due to the pain, and he felt sick for about three weeks.

Irvin said he was tested for the virus twice, and tested negative both times.

Then once he recovered, he took an antibody test, which revealed he did have antibodies.

Irvin said he is healthy now and has no lingering effects.

