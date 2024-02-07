Dallas Cowboys interview Rex Ryan for open defensive coordinator job: report

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly looking at former head coach Rex Ryan to fill their open defensive coordinator position.

The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach interviewed with the Cowboys to take over the open position, according to reports.

Dan Quinn, the Cowboys defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, took the head coaching job with the Washington Commanders.

Quinn also took defensive assistant and potential replacement Joe Whitt Jr. to Washington.

Ryan has worked as an analyst on ESPN since 2017. He coached Buffalo in 2015 and 2016, before he was fired.

Prior, Ryan was the head coach of the Jets, leading them to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010, his first two seasons with the team.

Ryan has not been a defensive coordinator since 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens.

He interviewed for the DC job with the Broncos last year.

He is the twin brother of longtime NFL coach Rob Ryan, who was the Cowboys defensive coordinator from 2011-2013, and the son of Buddy, a two-time Super Bowl champion coach.

Ryan is just the latest former head coach to interview for the Cowboys defensive coordinator position.

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera have also reportedly interviewed for the position.

Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde has also interviewed for the position, according to reports.