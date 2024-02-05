Reports: Another Dallas Cowboys coach headed to Washington

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly losing another member of their coaching staff to a division rival.

Several reports say defensive assistant Joe Whitt Jr. is headed to the Washington Commanders.

Whitt will be the defensive coordinator for Dan Quinn, who left Dallas last week to take the Commanders’ head coaching job.

The Cowboys are set to interview candidates for a new defensive coordinator on Monday.

Team owner Jerry Jones talked about that process after Sunday’s FIFA World Cup announcement.

"We’re basically, uh… have been planning meetings. I’m not gonna get into who we’re interviewing but we have interviews beginning at 9 in the morning. I do," he said.

"Jerry, is there any impact that Mike’s contract status has on who you might be able to get as a coordinator? The fact that he’s only signed through this season?" a reporter asked.

"Oh, I don’t anticipate that being an issue at all," Jones said. "If they’re aspiring. They know there’s a chance to be a head coach some place because the one that just left is."

Reports say former Washington head coach Ron Rivera is set to be interviewed. And so is former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer was once an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys and still has family in the area.