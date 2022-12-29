Dallas Cowboys unveil new uniform with 'arctic' white helmet

The Dallas Cowboys unveiled their special "Arctic Cowboy" uniforms for Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs showed off the mostly white uniform with a white helmet and facemask in a video the team posted on Twitter.

"WARNING: these uniforms are so cold, they just might cause frostbite," the Cowboys tweeted.

FOX 4 anchors Lauren Przybyl and Hanna Battah called them "sharp." Mike Doocy called them "clean."

"Last hour I called them ‘clean.’ I called the helmets ‘clean’ and Hanna’s already mocking me on Instagram for using that terminology. Spiffy or rad perhaps?" he joked.

The Titans are expected to wear light blue uniforms to complete the icy look.

Of course, the theme would have been more appropriate a week ago when temperatures dipped into the single digits in parts of North Texas.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Thursday night in Dallas and in Nashville, where the game is being played.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. on FOX 4.