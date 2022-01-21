Dak Prescott fined for referee comment after Cowboys wild card loss

article

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have to pay up for his comments about the officials after last Sunday's playoff game.

Prescott responded to a question about fans throwing items at the referees by saying, "Credit to them."

ESPN reported the NFL is fining Prescott $25,000

The Dallas quarterback apologized Tuesday for the comment, saying he was frustrated following the team's loss to San Francisco. The team was penalized 14 times during the game.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ( )

Advertisement

RELATED: McCarthy says he's not worried about losing his job as Cowboys head coach