Wife creates hilarious Cowboys bingo card for husband's game reactions

A North Texas wife’s unique way of watching her husband watch the Dallas Cowboys game is going viral. Millions of other wives can likely relate.

Makenzie Waters said her husband, Justin Waters, gets very passionate while watching football games. That inspired her to create a bingo card based on his reactions.

"I’ve been watching football games with him for seven years now and he’s been reacting the same way for seven years," she said. "So, I just thought it would be funny to show everybody the silly things that he does during games."

She marks off squares when he does things like yell, "Let’s go. Yes, let’s go!" covers his face, or holds his hands out in confusion.

The funny video now has more than 25 million views on TikTok and was shared on ESPN.

Justin said he was in on the joke.

"We had talked about it before and just how predictable I am. We kind of thought it would be a funny idea if we pieced it together just to see how well she actually knew me," he said.

He teaches high school students who laugh every time the video pops up in their feed.

"I get made fun of every day," he laughed.

Justin is also a volleyball coach. Makenzie teaches kindergarten and is working on a children’s book. And the couple has a 1-year-old son.

"We’re parents. We’re teachers. So, in the time that we do have, we’ll keep making TikToks," Makenzie said.

Justin is just focused on a possible Cowboys Super Bowl appearance.