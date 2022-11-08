Coach McCarthy gets emotional while discussing return to Green Bay

article

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said taking on his former team Sunday won’t be a big deal.

McCarthy spent 12 seasons as Green Bay’s head coach and led the Packers to a Super Bowl championship.

He was fired during the 2018 season.

Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'The Cowboys star on that helmet could look pretty good"

McCarthy downplayed the impact of returning to Green Bay but later got emotional when asked what his time there meant to him.

"Jessica was born there. Our kids were born there," he said. "The people. I miss the people. The exit left a dent just to be honest with our family, but it’s been four years, and we’re so much better because of it."

Ezekiel Elliott spoils Cowboys throwback helmets for Thanksgiving

McCarthy noted he shared some good times with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Sunday’s game between Dallas and Green Bay is set to kick off at 3:35 p.m. on FOX 4.