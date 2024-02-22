Bruce Bochy sits down to talk Spring Training memories and more with FOX 4's Mike Doocy

When Bruce Bochy was hired as Texas Rangers manager last season, he had already won three World Series titles with the Giants.

Very few would have predicted that his first year in Texas would bring the Rangers their first championship.

Bochy knows how difficult it is to win back-to-back titles. None of his Giants World Series winners managed to do it, but he says he never really considered retiring again after the Rangers won the 2023 title because he feels so good about the Rangers club that's coming back.

The 68-year-old baseball lifer spent nine years in the majors as a player.

With the Rangers' first exhibition game on Friday, he remembered his first time at Spring Training.

"They invited me to major league camp, and I'm telling you, all winter I was as nervous as I've ever been," Bochy said. "I used to go watch the Spring Training, J.R. Richards and those guys, it was a very, very special time for me."

Bochy seems to be enjoying his job more than ever, spending time with fans between workouts, signing autographs and taking selfies.

His style has been described as radical calm, but the Rangers manager says make no mistake about it, beneath the surface the wheels are always turning.

He also answered a few of our questions about his life off of the field, including his musical tastes.

"I'm a big George Strait fan," he said, even singing a few notes.

The Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals in their first Spring Training game on Friday at 2:05 p.m.