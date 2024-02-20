Corey Seager says Astros' Alex Bregman's comments motivated team in playoffs

The full Texas Rangers team arrived at Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona on Monday as they look to repeat as World Series champs.

Shortstop Corey Seager, the MVP of the World Series, will be out of commission at the start of Spring Training after undergoing sports hernia surgery in the offseason.

Seager will miss most, if not all, of camp as he recovers from the surgery.

It won't be Seager's first time looking to repeat as a world champ.

He won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Seager admits it won't be easy in the beginning, but he is encouraging his teammates to re-focus on winning.

"Right after the parade and stuff, you get back to work. You're already behind, so you've got to kind of start right away, so once you start working out for the next year, it's kind of over," said Seager.

Seager doesn't know when he will be able to swing a bat again, but the team is hopeful he will be back for Opening Day on March 28.

Seager on Alex Bregman Comments

Seager is generally soft-spoken, but made headlines with his speech at the Rangers' World Series parade.

After Texas lost the division to the Astros in 2023, Houston's Alex Bregman rubbed it in during the team's celebration.

"People were wondering what it was like if the Astros didn't win the division. I guess we'll never know," he said before popping bottles.

Seager threw the comments back in the Astros star's face during the Rangers' victory parade.

"Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we'll never know," he said to the roar of the crowd.

Seager was asked about the moment on Monday.

He said Bregman's comments stuck with the team through the playoffs.

"It for sure did. It motivated us. We used it and it was great for us. It brought us more together in a time that we were trying to regroup," said Seager. "It was a good thing for us."

Seager said he didn't plan to say anything at the parade, but did it on a whim.